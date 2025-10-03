Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicle Ban During Peak Hours on NH48 and Ghodbunder Road

In a move to decongest one of the busiest routes, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) traffic police has enforced a new rule banning the entry of heavy vehicles with ten wheels or more on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway (NH48) and Ghodbunder Road in Thane during peak hours. The order, effective from Friday, comes in response to multiple protests staged by Ghodbunder residents in recent weeks. Locals highlighted that pothole-filled roads and the influx of large trucks had made daily commuting extremely difficult, forcing authorities to implement strict traffic management measures.

According to the MBVV traffic police, the new restrictions will be in place for a total of ten hours every day—five hours in the morning and five in the evening. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted between 6:00 am and 10:00 am and again from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Officers explained that the inflow of trucks from Gujarat heading towards Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan was worsening congestion along NH48 and Ghodbunder. To address this, they have barred both entry and parking of such vehicles in the area. Additionally, trucks moving from Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander towards Thane will also be restricted under the new order.

The official notification further specifies locations where vehicles will be stopped to regulate traffic. Heavy trucks will not be allowed to proceed beyond toll plazas, Sirsad Phata, Chimoti Naka, and the Fountain Hotel area. The police clarified, however, that certain categories of vehicles are exempted from this ban. These include trucks carrying perishable goods, emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades, green corridor vehicles, oxygen carriers, and other essential service providers. The aim of this directive, authorities said, is to ensure smooth vehicular flow, minimize delays, and provide safer travel conditions for daily commuters in the region.