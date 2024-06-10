Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Queue of Vehicles Clogs Mumbai-Bound Lane of Atal Setu Bridge

Mumbai: Traffic snarls were witnessed after Mumbai received heavy rains and thunder on Sunday night. The BMC said 55-77mm of rainfall was recorded between 11 pm and 12 am on Sunday. While the eastern suburbs received rainfall around 28-40mm, the rainfall on the western side was 48-77mm. The rains also impacted the newly inaugurated Atal Setu and saw traffic problems on Monday Morning.

⛈️ Rainfall Details (in millimeters) frm 23.00 hrs to 00.00 hrs:



City: Britania Storm Water Pumping Station - 77; G South Ward- 73; F South Ward- 71; N. M. Joshi Marg Municipal School- 70; Worli Fire Station - 69; B Ward- 55



A long queue of vehicles on Mumbai lane of the Atal Setu was reported on Monday morning. Vehicles bound for Mumbai found themselves stuck in traffic exacerbated by Saturday's rainfall. The queue was also reported at the toll booth of the Setu.

According to IMD, favorable conditions along Maharashtra's coast allowed for the early advancement of the Southwest monsoon. On Sunday, it has advanced in Pune, the central Arabian sea, and parts of the North Arabian Sea. Given the weather conditions, citizens have been advised to take precautions while going out.