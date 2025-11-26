Mumbai Traffic Update: Massive Jam at King’s Circle After Container Gets Stuck Under Railway Bridge

A traffic jam was reported in the King's Circle area in Mumbai during peak hours on Wednesday morning, November 26, after a truck-tanker was stuck under the railway bridge towards the Dadar side.

A long queue of vehicles was seen on the road due to the incident. According to the information, a loaded truck was passing beneath the King's Circle railway bridge when its roof became stuck underside of the railway bridge.

Mumbai: A large container got stuck under the King's Circle railway bridge, causing a traffic jam. Police are on site trying to remove the container pic.twitter.com/wpu53Z0pEN — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a truck stuck under a bridge where a man climbs on it to remove the part of it which stuck under it. The vehicular traffic can be seen slowly moving due to the incident, and a police team is at the site to manage the traffic smoothly.

Also Read | Mumbai: Uncle, Woman Doctor, Autorickshaw Driver Among Six Arrested in Child Kidnapping Case.

The impact damaged the roof of the truck, due to which the vehicle was unable to move forward on the road. However, no injuries in the incident and no structural damage to the bridge. The police personnel reached the scene and helped to move traffic faster.