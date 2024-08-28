Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Advisory for Global Fintech Fest 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Heavy Traffic Expected in BKC

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory due to the Global Fintech Fest 2024, which is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from August 28 to 30, 2024. The annual fintech conference organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) will begin today.

City traffic police request commuters to avoid traveling towards BKC as large numbers of VVIPs and attendees will be expected, due to which there will be vehicular traffic in the area around Jio ground during pick hours from 9 AM to 8 PM.

Due to very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28th to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 28, 2024

Mumbai Traffic Police, in a social media post, said, "Due to a very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, from 28th to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm.

To reach destinations in and around BKC, alternate routes such as the JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway are recommended.

"Commuters are requested to avoid the BKC thoroughfare and use alternate routes like JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway to reach their destinations," Police wrote on X.