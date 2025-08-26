Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announce No-Parking Zones, Diversions During Ganeshotsav; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police announced several restrictions, no parking zones and diversions in South, Central and Western suburbs of the city during Geneshotsav festival from August 27, 2025 to September 6, 2025 for smooth vehicular traffic and to avoid congestion. During the 11 days of the festival, Ganesha devotees from the city and neighbouring districts reach Mumbai, and Mumbaikars travel to their home towns, including Konkan, to witness the Ganpati festival, resulting in vehicular congestion. To ease this, the Mumbai Traffic Department issued guidelines that need to be followed during Ganesh Chaturthi.

North–South Mumbai Traffic Diversions

Vehicular traffic moving from North Mumbai to South Mumbai shall use Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during Shree Ganesh Festival, and vice versa.

Vehicular traffic moving from Freeway to North Mumbai via South Mumbai (Vilas Rao Deshmukh Eastern Freeway) or from Atal Setu shall use the following South Bound Route:

Eastern Freeway / Atal Setu → P. D’Mello Marg → Kalpana Junction → Right turn → Bhatiya Baug Junction → Right turn → CSMT Junction → Left turn → BMC Marg → Metro Junction → Right turn → Shamal Das Marg → Shamal Das Junction → Left turn → Princess Street → Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road) (North Bound).

Vehicular traffic moving from North Mumbai to Freeway via South Mumbai Coastal Road shall use the following North Bound Route:

Coastal Road (South Bound) → Princess Street → Right turn → Shamal Das Junction → Shamal Das Marg → Left turn → Metro Junction → BMC Marg → Right turn → CSMT Junction → Left turn → Bhatiya Baug Junction → Left turn → Kalpana Junction → P. D’Mello Marg → Eastern Freeway / Atal Setu (North Bound).

Colaba Traffic Division

A) Alternative Roads for Prohibited Roads

Nathalal Parekh Marg: Traffic prohibited between Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park Junction) to Sayyed Mohammed Jamadar Chowk (Indu Clinic Junction).

Alternate Route: Vehicles diverted via Captain Prakash Pethe Marg → Zhulelal Mandir Chowk (Pande Lane Junction).

Only resident and emergency vehicles allowed between Pandey Lane Naka and Badhwar Park Junction.

Captain Prakash Pethe Marg: Traffic prohibited from Zhulelal Mandir Junction (Pande Lane) to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Dhanpal Naka).

Alternate Route: Vehicles diverted via G. D. Somani Marg and Sadhu T. L. Vasvani Road.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg: No vehicular movement (except emergency vehicles) from Volga Chowk to Kamal Morarka Chowk.

Alternate Route: SBS Road → Nathalal Parekh Marg → Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.

Pandey Road: Will be two-way instead of one-way.

B) No Parking Zones (11 AM – 6 AM next day on immersion days):

Nathalal Parekh Marg (Colaba Post Office to Indu Clinic).

Captain Prakash Pethe Marg (Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk to Lalit Junction).

Pandey Road.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road.

Advisory: Heavy congestion expected in Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park. Commuters should avoid unless essential.

🚓 Marine Drive Traffic Division

A) Alternative Roads

Traffic from North side on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road may be diverted from Islam Gymkhana to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

B) No Parking Zones

Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road (Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction – both sides).

🚓 Azad Maidan Traffic Division

A) Alternative Roads

Mahapalika Marg: No vehicular movement on 6/09/2025 between CSMT Junction and Metro Junction.

Alternate Route: CSMT Junction → D. N. Road → L. T. Marg → Metro Junction.

B) No Parking

Mahapalika Marg (all immersion days).

Advisory: Heavy congestion expected near Metro Junction.

🚓 Kalbadevi Traffic Division

A) Alternative Roads for Prohibited Roads

JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, SVP Road will face closures as required on immersion day (6/09/2025).

Traffic diverted via Maharshi Karve Road, Kalbadevi Road, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Mohammad Ali Road, etc.

B) No Parking Zones

JSS Road, VP Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, CP Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Marg, SVP Road.

Advisory: Congestion expected around Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, SVP Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road.

🚓 Pydhonie Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads

Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P. D’Mello Road (as and when required).

Traffic diverted via Barrister Nath Pai Road, Reay Road, SVP Road, JJ Road, Albert Junction, BPT Road.

B) No Parking Zones (06/09/2025):

Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Jail Road, Dr. Maisheri Road, Maulana Azad Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

Advisory: Avoid JJ Junction, Bhendi Bazar, Don Taki, Gol Deol, Nurbaugh, Kaklij, Wadibunder.

D. B. Marg Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads

N. A. Purandare Road, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, SVP Marg.

Traffic diverted via Coastal Road, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road.

B) One-Way Roads

Walkeshwar Road, JSS Road, M. S. Ali Road, Patthe Bapurao Marg, Jawaji Dadaji Marg, A. R. Ranganekar Road.

C) No Parking

JSS Road, D. B. Marg, SVP Road, N. S. Road, Balaram Street, R. R. Road.

Advisory: Avoid Girgaon, Gamdevi, Teen Batti.

Tardeo Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads & One-Ways

Pandita Ramabai Marg, JSS Road, M. S. Ali Road, Patthe Bapurao Marg, Jawaji Dadaji Marg, French Bridge.

Traffic diverted via August Kranti Marg, Kemp’s Corner, Haji Ali, RTI Junction.

B) No Parking (06/09/2025):

Jagannath Shankar Sheth Marg, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Sitaram Patkar Marg, August Kranti Marg, Javji Dadaji Marg, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Babulnath Road.

Advisory: Avoid Tardeo, Nana Chowk, Gamdevi.

Nagpada Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads (06/09/2025):

N. M. Joshi Marg, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Mirza Galib Road, Maulana Azad Road, Bellasis Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

B) No Parking

N. M. Joshi Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Claire Road, Maulana Azad Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Nair Road, D. B. Marg, R. S. Nimkar Marg.

Advisory: Avoid Agripada, Nagpada, Saat Rasta, Khada Parsi, Mumbai Central, Chinchpokli. Use B. A. Road, Lalbaug Flyover, JJ Bridge, Coastal Road as much as possible.

Byculla Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads (17/09/2024 – Anant Chaturthi)

Dr. B. A. Road (both bounds), Sane Guruji Marg.

Traffic diverted via TB Kadam Marg, G. D. Ambekar Marg, Lalbaug Flyover, Currey Road Bridge, N. M. Joshi Road.

Advisory: Heavy congestion expected in Lalbaug, Kalachowki, G. D. Ambekar Road.

Bhoiwada Traffic Division

A) Prohibited Roads

Govindaji Keni Marg, Naigaon Cross Road, King E. D. Road.

Traffic diverted via G. D. Ambekar Road, Supari Baug, Dr. B. A. Road.

Advisory: Avoid Hindmata Junction, Bharatmata Junction, Parel TT.

Central Mumbai – Worli, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, Kurla

One-Way & Diversions:

Dr. Annie Besant Road, N.M. Joshi Marg, Bal Govindas Road, S.K. Bole Road, and several adjoining lanes will be converted into one-way or temporarily closed during processions of Lalbaugcha Raja and other major mandals.

Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Ranade Road, Tilak Road, M.B. Raut Road, and Jambhekar Maharaj Marg will have regulated traffic movements.

No-Parking Zones:

Major stretches such as Dr. Annie Besant Road, R.G. Thadani Road, Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Ranade Road, and Shivaji Park area roads will be declared strict no-parking zones.

Goods Vehicle Ban:

Entry of heavy and goods vehicles will be prohibited on key roads including Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Road, Tilak Bridge, S.K. Bole Road, and Bhawani Shankar Road.

Eastern Suburbs – Chembur, Chunabhatti, Trombay, Mankhurd, Mulund, Sakinaka

Diversions & Road Closures:

Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg, R.C. Road in Chembur and several lanes in Trombay will be closed for traffic during immersion processions.

Dindayal Upadhyay Marg (Dumping Road), Tank Road (Bhandup), and Tilak Bridge (Matunga) will have traffic diversions.

Goods Vehicle Ban:

Restrictions will apply on R.C. Marg, C.G. Gidwani Road, Sion-Panvel Highway (during peak hours), and Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

No-Parking Rules:

Strict no-parking orders on V.N. Purav Marg, Hemu Kalani Marg, R.C. Marg, C.G. Gidwani Road, and several bylanes in Chembur, Chunabhatti, and Mulund.

Western Suburbs – Santacruz, D.N. Nagar, Sahar, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali

Road Closures:

Juhu Tara Road, Devde Road, and approach roads to Juhu Chowpatty will remain closed except for essential and resident vehicles.

Marve Road (Malad), Bandarpakhadi Road (Kandivali), and L.T. Road (Borivali) will see diversions during immersion days.

One-Way Rules:

Captain Gore Bridge (Santacruz), K.T. Son Marg (Kandivali), and Abdul Hamid Road will be operated as one-way during peak immersion timings.

Goods Vehicle Ban:

Prohibition on Vaikunthlal Mehta Marg, Indravadan Oza Marg, Gulmohar Road, and several key routes in Santacruz, Andheri, and Kandivali.

No-Parking Zones:

Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road, Janardhan Mahtre Road, Gulmohar Road, Oshiwara areas, Poisar Junction, and Marve Junction stretches will be under strict no-parking regulations.

Special Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles and Private Buses

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police notification, the following rules will apply during Ganeshotsav immersion days:

South Mumbai: Entry of heavy vehicles and private buses prohibited between 7:00 AM to midnight on immersion days (August 28, 31, and September 1, 2, and 6).

Greater Mumbai (excluding South Mumbai): Heavy vehicles and private buses restricted between 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. During festival days, these timings will be extended until midnight.

Exemptions: Essential services such as vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, bakery products, water tankers, fuel, ambulances, school buses, and government vehicles will be allowed.

Parking Rule for Buses/Heavy Vehicles: All such vehicles must be parked at private depots, rented spaces, or authorized pay-and-park facilities. On-street parking is strictly prohibited.

Advisory

Police have appealed to citizens to avoid Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, Marve Beach, Dadar, and major immersion routes unless necessary. Heavy congestion is expected on immersion days, especially on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6, 2025).