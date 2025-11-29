Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Malad Walkathon on November 30; Restrictions on These Roads

Ahead of the Malad Walkathon, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for the smooth flow of traffic on Sunday, November 30. The event is likely to draw 5,000 to 6,000 participants who will take part in various categories such as 3 km walk, 5 km walk, 10 km run, 3 km saree walk, and a 3 km student walk.

Mumbai Traffic Police said there will be vehicular traffic as several roads will be closed at specific timings to conduct the wakathon smoothly, as the participants run on the road.

In view of "Malad Walkathon" been

organised on 30/11/2025 where an estimated 5000 to 6000 participants will be taking part in various categories, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 5.00 hrs to

Traffic arrangements will be in place from 5.00 hrs to 8.00 hrs.

Traffic Restrictions

1. Two main roads will be closed during the early hours of Sunday. As per instructions, Western Express Highway to Rani Sati Marg via Malad (East) Railway Station and Western Express Highway to Daftaruy Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic between 5 am and 8 am. Only essential vehicles, including ambulance, fire brigade and police vehicles, will be permitted during these hours.

2. The main walkathon route, "Sanjay Gandhi Maidan-Upper Govind Nagar-Sai Dham Mandir -Rani Sati Marg-Kedarmal Road-Daftary Road-Poddar Park - Nivetia Road - Haji Bapu Road-Chincholi Phatak Upper Govind Nagar to Sanjay Gandhi Maidan" shall remain closed to all types of traffic during the event period, except for emergency services and police vehicles.

Motorists travelling to and from Malad (East) Railway Station via the Western Express Highway are requested to use the Datta Mandir Road route and to cooperate with the police in traffic regulation and control.