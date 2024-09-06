Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Mount Mary Fair 2024 From September 8-16; Check Alternate Routes

Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, scheduled from September 8th to 16th, will see specific traffic arrangements to avoid inconvenience for devotees and commuters. As the annual fair draws thousands of visitors to Mount Mary Church, the heavy influx often leads to road congestion in the surrounding areas. To manage the situation and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, the police have imposed traffic restrictions during the festive period. These measures aim to maintain order and facilitate a hassle-free experience for those attending the event.

Traffic Restrictions for Mount Mary Fair (September 8th to 16th)

From 00:01 hrs on September 8th to 24:00 hrs on September 16th, several traffic restrictions will be in place to manage the heavy influx of visitors for the Mount Mary Fair. Below are the detailed arrangements:

Mount Mary Road : Closed to all vehicles, except for local residents with police-issued car passes and emergency vehicles, between 06:00 hrs and 23:00 hrs.

: Closed to all vehicles, except for local residents with police-issued car passes and emergency vehicles, between 06:00 hrs and 23:00 hrs. Kane Road : Will operate as a one-way route for all vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to B.J. Road, except for local residents with passes. There will be no entry from the B.J. Road side.

: Will operate as a one-way route for all vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to B.J. Road, except for local residents with passes. There will be no entry from the B.J. Road side. Pereira Road : Designated as one-way from East to West, with no entry allowed from B.J. Road.

: Designated as one-way from East to West, with no entry allowed from B.J. Road. St. John Baptista Road : Closed to all vehicular traffic from 06:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs, with exceptions for local residents possessing special passes.

: Closed to all vehicular traffic from 06:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs, with exceptions for local residents possessing special passes. Chapel Road to Veronika Road: No right turn permitted at Carmel Church.

No Parking Zones for Mount Mary Fair (September 8th to 16th)

To manage traffic during the Mount Mary Fair, parking will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads from 06:00 hrs on September 8th to 23:00 hrs on September 16th:

Mount Mary Road

Pereira Road

Kane Road

Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction)

Mt. Carmel Road

Chapel Road

John Baptist Road

St. Sebastian Road

Rebello Road

These restrictions are in place to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion during the fair.