Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally On October 2; Check Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for smooth vehicular movement ahead of the Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Melava 2025 or Dussehra rally on October 2, 2025. The police have imposed several restrictions and diversions at major junctions.

According to the notification released on Monday, Mumbai Traffic Police expect a huge crowd at the Dussehra Melva event at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area. People across Maharashtra are likely to visit Shivaji Park to attend the festival event organised by Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, resulting in traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway. The traffic restriction will be imposed from 9:00 am to 11:55 pm on October 2, 2025.

No Parking Zones

S.V.S Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road (South & North), Dadar

M.B. Raut Road (from its junction with S.V.S. Road)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

Pandurang Naik Marg (M.B. Raut Road), Dadar

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 5 to Shitaladevi Temple Junction)

N.C. Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar)

L.J. Road (from Rajabade Junction to Gadkari Junction)

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Stunt: Youth Arrested for Performing Stunts, Passing Obscene Comments on Virar-Dadar Train.

Vehicle Restrictions and Diversions

S.V.S. Road (Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim)

Diversion: Siddhivinayak Junction → S.K. Bole Road → Agar Bazar → Portuguese Church → Gokhale Road

Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North), Dadar

Diversion: L.J. Road → Gokhale Road → Steel Man Junction → Gokhale Road

Lt. Dilip Gupte Road (junction with Pandurang Naik Marg, southbound traffic)

Diversion: Vehicles to proceed via Raja Badhe Junction towards L.J. Road

Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South), Dadar

Diversion: Via M.B. Raut Marg

Bal Govindas Marg (from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction via Senapati Bapat Marg up to L.J. Marg westbound)

Diversion: Traffic diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg

Dadasaheb Rege Road (Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

Diversion: Traffic diverted to L.J. Road, Gokhale Road, Ranade Road