Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Swearing-in Ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan; Check Restrictions and Diversions

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis will take the oath at Azad Maidan at 5.30 pm today (December 5), along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and other key leaders.

The oathtaking ceremony will be attended by Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruling states and top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Seeing the large VVIP moment in the city, Mumbai Police has issued vehicular advisory on December 4.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, "... After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the Home Minister and other posts."

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, traffic restrictions will be implemented from the afternoon until the event concludes. Citizens are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and use public transport services, such as buses and local trains.

Traffic Diversion:

Mahapalika Marg: Traffic will be restricted on both sides from CSMT Junction to Metro Junction. Drivers can use LT Marg, Chakala Junction, DN Road, and CSMT Junction as alternative routes.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: No entry on both sides from OCS Junction to Metro Junction. LT Marg or MK Road can serve as alternate routes.

Hazarimal Somani Marg: Traffic will be restricted from OCS Junction to CSMT Junction. Alternative routes include OCS Junction, Hutatma Chowk, Kalaghoda, and K Dubhash Marg.

दि. ५/१२/२०२४ रोजी आझाद मैदान आतील बाजूस “शपथविधी सोहळा” आयोजित करण्यात आला आहे. सदर शपथविधीकरिता बहुसंख्येने लोक उपस्थित राहणार आहेत. कार्यक्रमादरम्यान वाहतुकीची कोंडी टाळण्याकरिता नमूद वाहतूक बदल हे दि. ५/१२/२०२४ रोजी सकाळी १२ ते कार्यक्रम संपेपर्यंत लागू राहतील. pic.twitter.com/DDCMSexjDM — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 4, 2024

Princess Street Bridge (South Bound): No entry from NS Road (Marine Drive) and Coastal Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction. Use NS Road as an alternate route.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road: This road will be open for two-way traffic between Indu Clinic Junction and Volga Chowk from noon to 8 pm. Citizens are encouraged to monitor traffic updates and cooperate with authorities.

