Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory For Maharashtra Day Celebrations On May 1 At Shivaji Park, Check Route Closures & Diversions Here

The Maharashtra Day Parade is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on May 1. Ahead of this event, Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory. The event will commence at 6 AM and will conclude by noon. To manage the traffic Police issued an advisory and stated that several regulations and road closures will be in effect from 6 AM to 12:00 PM so that the parade event can be successful and public safety is ensured. In its X post, Mumbai Traffic Police shared all the details about the route diversions, parking zones, designated parking spots, and a few instructions that the public needs to follow.

Mumbai Traffic Police sharing all the information, posted on X, “On 1st May 2025, the Maharashtra Day Parade will be organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar. To ensure the smooth functioning of the parade programme, the following traffic regulation measures shall be implemented on all adjoining roads of Shivaji Park Ground from 06:00 hrs to 12:00 hrs.”

pic.twitter.com/By8pWDReHo — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 26, 2025

Route Diversions:

All vehicles other than invitees will not be allowed on Keluskar Road North or South. While access on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak and Yes Bank Junction will be prohibited, S.K. Bole Road will function as a one-way route from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction. Cars going to the Western Suburbs have to take a diversion through Raja Bade Chowk, Gokhale Road, L.J. Road, Portuguese Church, S.K. Bole Road, and Siddhivinayak Junction. In the meantime, cars leaving Yes Bank Junction for South Mumbai should use Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, L.J. Road, and Gokhale Road.

Parking:

Keluskar Road (South & North), Pandurang Naik Road, and N.C. Kelkar Road (from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden) is considered a no-parking zone. Designated parking spots for police, BMC, and PWD are available at the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak Hall, Vanita Samaj Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool, and Kohinoor PPL, N.C. Kelkar Road, Dadar (W).

Route For Guests/Invitees:

Invitees or guests who will come from South/Central Mumbai should travel via Tilak Flyover, Kotwal Garden, N.C. Kelkar Road, Meenatai Thackeray Statue, Keluskar South Road, Gate No. 1, Shivaji Park.

Invitees or guests who will come from South Mumbai (via Dr Annie Besant Road) should travel via Century Junction, Savarkar Road, Siddhivinayak Junction, Vasant Desai Chowk, Shivaji Park Gate No. 1.

Invitees or guests who will come from Western Suburbs (via Mahim Old Cadel Road) should travel via Mahim Junction, Hinduja Hospital, Savarkar Road, Vasant Desai Chowk, Shivaji Park Gate No. 1.

Invitees or guests who will come from Western Suburbs (via Mahim L.J. Road) should travel via Mahim Church, L.J. Road, Raja Bade Chowk, Gadkari Chowk, N.C. Kelkar Road, Shivaji Park Gate No. 1.

Public Parking:

Those without a pass should park their vehicles at the Kohinoor Parking Lots, which are located next to the Plaza Cinema on J.K. Sawant Road in Dadar (W).

To help and direct commuters, police officers and signage will be positioned around the region. During the parade hours, the public is asked to comply and stay off the impacted routes.

The Parade will start from Gate No. 5, Shivaji Park, and will pass through Keluskar Road (North), will pass C. Ramchangdra Chowk, then it will turn left onto the Savarkar Road, and will end at Naarli Baug.