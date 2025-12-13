Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 Event; Check Restrictions

Ahead of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 event scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14, Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory to maintain the smooth flow of vehicular movement. According to the advisory large crowd with their vehicles is expected to attend the event.

For the convenience of commuters and to prevent obstruction to the public, changes have been made in the traffic routine by Prashant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Brihan Mumbai, under section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

As per the advisory, there will be no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums. Spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro. The traffic diversion and restrictions will be imposed from 12 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, December 14.

Parking Restrictions

1. "C" Road, North side from its junction on N.S. Road upto its junction with "E" Road as and when required.

2. "D" Road from its junction on N.S. Road upto its junction with "E" Road.

3. "E" Road from the junction of "D" Road upto "C" Road junction.

4. "F" Road from the junction of N.S. Road to the junction of "E "Cross Road.

5. "G" road south side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with "E" Cross Road as and when required.

6. "E"Cross Road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road.

7. N.S. Road South and North bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

8. Veer Nariman Road South and North bound from Churchgate Junction to Sundar mahal Junction.

9. Dinshaw vachha Road (Hotel Marine Plaza Junction to Western India Auto Mobile Association Chowk).

10. Jamshethji Tata Road (C. D. Deshmukh Chowk To Churchgate Junction South & North Bound).

There shall be "No Parking" on the following roads and the existing pay & park have been suspended.

Temporary Suspension of Pay and Park Facility

1. Veer Nariman Road

2. Dinshaw Vachha Road

Traffic Diversion

1. 'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.

2. "E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'C' Road.

3. Veer Nariman Road (South Bound) from Churchgate Junction to E Road, which is а restricted access Road, will remain open for vehicular traffic.

Road Closure

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound): Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles as per the requirement.

Alternative Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- will proceed to desired destination.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound): Princess Street Bridge to Air India Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement.

Alternative Route: Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Maharshi Karve Road - Charni Road - Marine Lines- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) proceed to the desired destination.

Coastal Road (South Bound): Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement.

Alternative Route: 1. Haji Ali Junction- Peddar Road- Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Maharshi Karve Road - Charni Road- Marine Lines - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) proceed to the desired destination.

2. From Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg-Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to the desired destination.

Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement.

Alternative Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Peddar Road- Haji Ali Junction will proceed to the desired destination.

Pay and Parking Available Near Churchgate Railway Station

1) H. T Parekh Marg- 60 Vehicles, 2) Jivan Bima Marg-15, 3) K. Dubhash Marg - 50 Vehicles, 4) Hornimal Circle - 150 vehicles, 5) Dorabaji Tata Road-290 Vehicles, 6) Vinay K. Shah Marg & Ramnath Goinka Marg-142 vehicles, 7) N.C.P.A. Marg-103 vehicles, 8) Jamanalal Bajaj Marg-169 vehicles, 9) Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA )- 250 Vehicles, 10) Vidhan Bhavan Marg- 39 Vehicles.