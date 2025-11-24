Mumbai Traffic Update: Shankarrao Naram Path Turned Into 24x7 One-Way Route Till December 7 Amid Road Concreting Work

The Mumbai Traffic Police have converted Shankarrao Naram Path in Worli into a temporary one-way corridor until midnight on December 7, 2025. This step has been taken to streamline vehicular movement amid the ongoing road concreting works. This one-way restriction will function round-the-clock, covering the stretch from Ganpatrao Kadam Marg to Pandurang Budhkar Marg, as nearly half of the 12-metre-wide road has been excavated for the project. The decision aims to minimise congestion and ensure smooth travel while construction continues. The official notification has been released under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act by DCP (HQ & Central Traffic) Dr. Dipali Dhate, highlighting the need for motorists to comply during the temporary changes.

To assist commuters affected by the traffic shift, the authorities have recommended several alternate routes to maintain connectivity and avoid delays. Vehicles arriving from Dr Annie Besant Road can travel through Pandurang Budhkar Marg – Kurne Chowk – Gopalnagar Junction – Deepak Talkies – N.M. Joshi Road – S.L. Matkar Marg – Senapati Bapat Road. Those coming from Podar Junction are advised to proceed via Worli Naka before taking a left turn toward Ganpatrao Kadam Marg. Motorists approaching from the Coastal Road or Bandra-Worli Sea Link have been asked to use Bindu Madhav Junction – Podar Junction – Worli Naka – Ganpatrao Kadam Marg for smoother access. Drivers have been urged to obey signage, adhere to diversions, and maintain cautious driving to ensure road safety for all.

In other traffic updates, CIDCO has started construction of an underground tunnel between Kharghar Gurudwara and Juinagar railway station as part of the 1.763-km Kharghar–Turbhe link road project, prompting year-long traffic restrictions along the Sion–Panvel Highway. The project, costing around ₹2,100 crore, is expected to reduce the current 40-minute Turbhe–Kharghar commute to just 10 minutes, easing congestion between Kharghar, Belapur and Turbhe. With the work zone set near the Shiravane bridge, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented diversions and one-way routes from November 20, 2025, to November 16, 2026. Essential service vehicles remain exempt, while motorists are urged to follow alternative designated routes.