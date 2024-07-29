Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Dadar TT Bridge and Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge Due to Vehicle Breakdowns
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 29, 2024 08:54 AM2024-07-29T08:54:32+5:302024-07-29T08:55:06+5:30
Traffic flow is currently slow at several locations due to accidents and breakdowns. A dumper accident has caused delays ...
Traffic flow is currently slow at several locations due to accidents and breakdowns. A dumper accident has caused delays on the southbound lanes of Nehru Nagar Bridge in Chunabhatti. Additionally, traffic is congested on the southbound side of Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge due to a truck breakdown. In Dadar, the northbound lanes of TT Bridge are experiencing slow movement as a result of a bus breakdown.
Travelers are advised to plan their journeys carefully. It is recommended to account for potential delays at the affected locations. Checking traffic updates before departure is suggested to avoid disruptions.