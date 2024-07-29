Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Dadar TT Bridge and Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge Due to Vehicle Breakdowns

Traffic flow is currently slow at several locations due to accidents and breakdowns. A dumper accident has caused delays on the southbound lanes of Nehru Nagar Bridge in Chunabhatti. Additionally, traffic is congested on the southbound side of Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge due to a truck breakdown. In Dadar, the northbound lanes of TT Bridge are experiencing slow movement as a result of a bus breakdown.

बसमध्ये बिघाड झाल्यामुळे उत्तरेकडे जाणाऱ्या दादर टीटी पुलावर वाहतूक संथ आहे.#MTPTtrafficUpdates

नेहरू नगर SCLR पुलावर ट्रकच्या ब्रेकडाउनमुळे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ आहे.#MTPTtrafficUpdates

डंपर अपघातामुळे नेहरू नगर ब्रिज ( चुनाभट्टी )दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे .

Travelers are advised to plan their journeys carefully. It is recommended to account for potential delays at the affected locations. Checking traffic updates before departure is suggested to avoid disruptions.

