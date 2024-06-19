Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Vakola Bridge South Bound Due to Car Breakdown

Traffic is moving slowly on the southbound lanes of Vakola Bridge due to a car breakdown, leading to significant congestion and delays during peak commuting hours.

"Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vakola Bridge South Bound Due To Car Breakdown", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vakola Bridge South Bound Due To Car Breakdown.@MTPHereToHelp

कारच्या बिघाडामुळे दक्षिणेकडील वाकोला पुलावर वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.@MTPHereToHelp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 19, 2024

Travelers intending to use the southbound lanes of Vakola Bridge are advised to plan their journey considering potential traffic delays. Meanwhile, commuters relying on Vakola Bridge for their office commute may face inconvenience due to the current traffic conditions.