Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement in BKC to Be Rerouted From Jan 21 Till April 20; Check Alternate Routes

To address the ongoing issue of heavy traffic congestion in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Traffic Police have announced temporary rerouting measures effective from January 21 to April 20. The following changes will apply:

No Entry: Avenue 3 Road from the WeWork building gap to the BKC Connector Junction and from the BKC Connector Junction to the NSE Junction will be closed to vehicles.

Alternative Route: Vehicles can take the left turn at Avenue 3 Road near the WeWork building gap, then turn right from the rear side of the WeWork building. Continue under the BKC Connector bridge, heading towards the MMRDA ground, or proceed from the NSE Junction to your destination.

The authorities have stated that the rising number of vehicles on BKC streets has led to significant congestion, prompting these temporary traffic arrangements to improve the flow of traffic.Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a major hub for major industrial sector.

The area is well connected with all modes of transport network. BKC is known for its wide roads and faster mobility. However, in recent times, construction of projects like the Mumbai Metro and the Bullet Train have caused major inconvenience to the commuters.