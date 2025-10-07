Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Restrictions From October 7 to 9 in BKC Ahead of PM Modi's Visit for Global Fintech Fest

Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for the scheduled Global Fintech Fest, which will take place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kural Complex (BKC), Mumbai, from October 7 to October 9, 2025. In view of major event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other international attendees, including UK PM Keir Starmer will be present.

In view of VVIP movement at the BKC, Mumbai Traffic Police advised commuters to plant their journey during these three days to avoid congestion and delays. PM Modi will arrive in Mumbai on October 8 and likely to deliver a keynote speech at the event.

VVIPs, including CEOs of several big tech companies, Union Ministers, businessmen and politician are expected at the event.

In view of a major global event scheduled at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from 7th to 9th Oct 2025, a large number of attendees are expected, leading to traffic congestion in and around the BKC area.



Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 6, 2025

