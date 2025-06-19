Mumbai Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Metro Work Pit, Case Registered Against Construction Supervisor

A tragic incident in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area has led to the death of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in a water-filled pit allegedly left open at an ongoing Mumbai Metro construction site. Following the incident, Kherwadi Police have registered an FIR against the supervisor of the contractor firm, Jay Kumar Construction, under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death due to negligence.

According to police officials, the supervisor is accused of gross negligence, including failure to install warning signboards near the pit and not deploying security personnel at the site.

The complaint was filed by the deceased child’s mother, Shabana Parvez Khan (30), who stated that the incident took place on 16 June 2025. As per the FIR, her son had stepped out of the house after school to enjoy the rain. While playing near the Mumbai Bank area, the boy accidentally fell into a pit dug for metro construction work.

“The pit, which was being used for soil filling, had a large stone placed in it, around which rainwater had accumulated. There were no signboards or security guards present to warn people of the hazard,” the mother said in her complaint. The boy reportedly drowned while swimming in the rainwater-filled pit.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.