Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Dies After Drowning in Lake Near Borivali

Mumbai: A drowning incident took place in Rani Laxmibai Lake of Jhansi on New Link Road in Borivali. This incident happened on Sunday evening around 6:30 pm. Youth is identified as Mohammad Altaf Sharif Sheikh. The youth concerned could not swim. After falling into the lake, he made several attempts to get out of the water. However, he failed.

Fisherman noticed that someone had fallen into the water. He immediately got into the water and pulled the youth out and took him to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared Altaf Sheikh dead.

In separate incident two youths drowned in Godrej Gate area of the Juhu beach on Friday They went swimming in the sea and drowned after misjudging the water's depth. Lifeguards rescued one youth, but Vignesh Devendran (20) went missing. The fire brigade found him during a search operation, but doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.