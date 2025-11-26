Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Worker Dies After Cement Mixer Trolley Falls on Him in Chandanwadi

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 26, 2025): A 26-year-old man died after a cement mixer trolley fell on him at a construction site on S.V P Road, opposite Mirza Galib Market, Chandanwadi on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred around 6:59 PM during building construction. According to the reports, the victim, identified as Danish Arif Khan, was taken to J J Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police and emergency responders reached the site after a citizen reported the incident. The cause of the accident is under investigation.