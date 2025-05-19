Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year Old Man Dies While Rescuing Child from Drain in Ghatkopar

A tragic incident occurred in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon (May 19, 2025), where a 28-year-old man lost his life after getting stuck in a drain while trying to rescue an eight-year-old girl. An official confirmed the unfortunate event. The deceased has been identified as Shahzad Sheikh.

According to available information, the incident took place around Sunday afternoon when a young girl got trapped in the silt of a drain while trying to retrieve a ball. Seeing her in distress, Shahzad Sheikh jumped into the drain to save her. He successfully pulled the girl out of the drain, but unfortunately, he himself got stuck in the sludge. With the help of the police and the fire department, Shahzad was eventually pulled out and rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The local police station has registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident.

