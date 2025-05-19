Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Man Dies While Rescuing Girl Trapped in a Drain in Ghatkopar

After saving an eight-year-old child who fell down a drain in Mumbai, a 28-year-old man drowned while trapped inside, said authorities. The event happened on Sunday in the vicinity of Ghatkopar. Officials at the Pantnagar Police Station claim that the girl fell into the drain while attempting to get back her ball that had fallen inside. However, because of the depth of the drain, the youngster found it difficult to escape. The girl's screams were heard by Shahzad Shaikh, a daily wage worker, who was walking by, said police. He went straight into the drain to save her.

He attempted to go but was unsuccessful when Shaikh gave the girl to another man who was standing next to the sewer. Ultimately, he drowned in the drain. After a police and fire department team raced to the scene, they transported him to a local hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Investigation is in progress. An accidental death report has been filed in the case by the Pant Nagar police. Residents claimed that if the fire department had arrived sooner, Shehzad may have been rescued.