Mumbai Tragedy: Gas Cylinder Blast at Chawl in Mankhurd, 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries

Mumbai: In tragic incident, gas cylinder blast at a chawl at Mankhurd Tuesday, December 17,2025 afternoon, left two people injured. According to FPJ report the blast incident occurred around 3.40 pm on 30 Feet Road in Janata Nagar, near Madina Hospital, Mankhurd. Initially information says that blast explosion took place inside a room, resulting in damage to portion of roof.

Following the incident, locals rushed at the spot and shifted the injured people to Sion hospital for primary treatment. Injured have been identified as Prithviipal Jaspal (40), who sustained approximately 30 per cent burn injuries, and Rajesh Khichad (25), who suffered around 25 per cent burns.

In separate incident, three individuals were injured on Wednesday (December 10) morning when a gas cylinder exploded inside a chawl in Goregaon West, creating panic among residents. Though locals quickly responded by throwing buckets of water to extinguish the flames, the immense force of the blast caused sections of the walls in two ground-floor rooms to give way, trapping and injuring the occupants.

According to officials, two of the victims are currently in stable condition, while the third has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing intensive treatment. The sudden explosion and subsequent wall collapse left the community shaken, despite the timely response from neighbours.

The blast occurred at 7:42 am in Rajaram Chawl, located in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar-2 of Goregaon West. Before the fire brigade could arrive, local residents managed to control the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby units. Officials reported that rooms numbered 180 and 181 on the ground floor suffered partial structural damage after the impact caused portions of their walls to collapse.

Firefighters later disconnected the electricity supply to avoid further risks. The explosion mainly affected plastic items and household goods stored inside, but the structural damage it caused resulted in injuries to the three occupants present.