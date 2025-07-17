Mumbai Tragedy: Labourer Dies After Wall Collapses During Renovation Work in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: In a tragic accident labourer dies after wall collapsed on during renovation work in Ghatkopar area. As per the reports this incident took place on Wednesday July 16 afternoon in Narayn Nagar area. The person who died in the accident identified as Javed Aziz Khan. An accidental death has been registered in this case at the local police station.

Javed was doing renovation work of house near Gondia Hall and Gausia Mosque. Suddenlt wall collapsed on him and he got trapped under debris . This incident happened around 1pm. Following the accident the residents immediately called the fire brigade. Fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot and pulled Aziz out of the debris.

Also Read: Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Inside Vidhan Bhavan Premises (VIDEO)

Aziz was then taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there declared him dead.