Mumbai Tragedy: Man Critically Injured After Portion of House Wall Collapses in Antop Hill

Mumbai: Man got seriously injured after a portion for a wall of a house collapsed on her. This incident took place on Tuesday afternoon round 2:15pm, in Antop Hill Bhartiya Kamla Nagar, near Ram Janki Nagar, Koyala Gully No. 1. Disaster Management Cell said that wall of a first-floor unit in a ground-plus-two-storey structure gave way unexpectedly.

Following an alert, BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and Mumbai Police teams responded to the scene where Mohamad Husain Shaikh was trapped under debris. Fire dept arrived at location and was rescued. He was then shifted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Civic authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse.

