Mumbai Tragedy: One Dead, Two Injured After Slab Collapse in Gopchar Pada, Virar (Watch Video)

A tragic incident took place in Virar east's Gopchar pada area on Monday when a portion of slab from Pooja apartment building suddenly collapsed. This accident claimed one woman life while other got injured. The deceased identified as Lakshmi Singh died on the spot, while other two children had minor injures.

Rescue teams and emergency services arrived at the scene quickly, managing to extract the children and secure the affected section of the building. Fire brigade personnel, along with local police and municipal authorities, cordoned off the area to prevent further risk.

Maharashtra: An incident occurred in Virar East’s Gopchar Pada when the slab of the old Pooja Apartment building suddenly collapsed. Lakshmi Singh died on the spot, while her two children survived with minor injuries. Rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene. The local… pic.twitter.com/aG9dcaAIJY — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

In separate incident A flat owner has been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal work which is suspected to have caused a slab collapse claiming six lives in Kalyan area in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials told the news agency PTI on Wednesday, May 21. Flooring work in a fourth-floor flat at the Saptashrungi building apparently caused its slab to crash through four stories on Tuesday afternoon.

A two-year-old girl was among those killed in the incident, while six people were injured. Krishna Lalchand Chourasia (40), resident of flat no 401, was arrested on late Tuesday night under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) besides the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, said senior inspector Ganesh Nhayade of Kolsewadi police station.