Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Girl Injured After Falling From Balcony During SSC Result Celebration in Ghatkopar

Teen girl who was celebrating her SSC exam result sustained serious injuries after falling from first floor. This incident took place on 14 may day after the exam results were declared during a gathering of 150 students at a tuition center in Ghatkopar east.

Midday reported that the girl fell into open parking area while she was watching a dhol performance from balcony. He parents claimed that tution center balcony was in disrepair and lacked of safety majors which resulted in accident. Following the accident girl suffered a fractured in right arm and swelling on the left side of her head, and a brain clot. She is currently recovering. A complaint has been registered agaist the 38-year-old tutor and several staff members under Sections 125, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to acts endangering human life or personal safety.

A bank employee and mother of the girl told the media that the staff was responsible, citing a broken railing and lack of safety mesh on the balcony, and demanded justice for her daughter. Regarding a separate incident, police arrested a man in Pen Taluka for killing his 1-year-old daughter by slamming her head on the floor after she cried continuously.

In response to the girl's fall, the tutor claimed the area was restricted with a posted notice, stating, "She was watching the celebration and fell while clicking photos. We acted immediately and ensured she received medical attention," and added that staff members supported the family.