Mumbai Tragedy: Two Youths Die in Motorcycle Crash with Parked Tempo in Vile Parle; Driver Booked for Negligence

Two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle rammed into a tempo parked on the roadside in Vile Parle East. The accident occurred due to the tempo being stationed without any reflectors or barricades to warn approaching vehicles. Following the incident, Vile Parle Police have registered a case of negligence against the tempo driver, who fled the scene and is currently absconding.

The fatal crash took place on the slope near the subway on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle East. The deceased have been identified as Tushar Khandagale (25) and Chirag Nair (20), who were friends. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by Tushar's uncle, Mangesh Bapu Khandagale.

According to the police, Tushar and Chirag were riding from Bandra towards Andheri on Thursday. The motorcycle belonged to Chirag. As they approached the slope, the motorcycle collided with a stationary tempo parked in the middle of the road. The impact caused both riders to fall and suffer severe head injuries. They were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). After further inquiry and the complaint from the victim's family, a case was filed under BNS Section 106(1), 285, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act including 132(1)(c), 119, and 117.

Investigations revealed that the tempo was parked due to a punctured tyre. The driver, identified as Arvind Kumar Yadav, had stopped the vehicle on the road and was removing tools from the tempo to fix the tyre when the accident occurred. However, he failed to place any reflective signs or barricades behind the vehicle to alert oncoming traffic.

Police have termed this as a clear case of negligence, as the lack of warning indicators led to the fatal crash. After the accident, Yadav fled the scene. A manhunt has been launched, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area for further clues.