Mumbai Tragedy: Unidentified Man Killed After Being Hit by Excavator at Ghatkopar Railway Station

An unidentified man lost his life in a tragic incident near the old ticket counter at Ghatkopar railway station during the early hours of Thursday. CCTV footage from the premises revealed that the man was struck by an excavator, after which the driver abandoned the scene. The Government Railway Police (GRP), who were patrolling the station, discovered the injured man lying unconscious with severe head wounds. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have filed a case against the excavator driver and are conducting a search to track him down.

Police officials later explained that they were unable to identify the deceased since no documents or belongings were found in his pockets. To uncover what had happened, they carefully examined the station’s CCTV recordings. The footage showed the victim sleeping near the ticket counter while the excavator’s driver, identified as Bharat Yadav, unknowingly started the machine and drove forward. Realizing he had hit someone, Yadav stepped out to check the situation. However, instead of helping, he panicked upon seeing the injured man and immediately fled the location, leaving the victim unattended.

By Thursday evening, the authorities registered a case against Bharat Yadav under charges of causing death by negligence. A police team has been deployed to locate him, but he remains at large. Meanwhile, the forensic department has collected samples from the deceased for identification purposes. Photographs of the body have also been shared with nearby police stations in the hope of tracing his family or acquaintances. Officers stated that efforts are ongoing to confirm the victim’s identity, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.