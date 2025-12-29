Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Crushed to Death by JCB While Sleeping at Chimbai Ground, Bandra

A tragic incident occurred in the Bandra area on Saturday when an unidentified woman was crushed to death after a JCB machine ran over her while she was asleep at Chimbai Ground. The Bandra Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident and arrested the JCB driver, Mohammad Salim Noor Khan. He was later released on bail.

The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday inside Chimbai Ground, approximately 20 feet from the entrance. Bharatlall Jaiswal, a police constable attached to Bandra Police Station and a resident of Parel, was on night patrol duty as a beat marshal on Friday night. During the patrol, the Mumbai Police control room received a call reporting an accident at Chimbai Ground and stating that an injured woman required immediate medical assistance.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found a crowd gathered and a woman lying in an injured condition. She was immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The woman could not be identified as no identity documents or belongings were found at the spot. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was sleeping at Chimbai Ground during the night. At the same time, the accused had brought a JCB to the location. While reversing the vehicle, the driver allegedly failed to notice the woman sleeping on the ground and ran the JCB over her, causing severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries before receiving any medical treatment. Locals caught hold of the JCB driver and handed him over to the police.

Based on the complaint filed by constable Bharatlall Jaiswal, the Bandra Police registered a case against the driver for causing the death of an elderly woman due to negligent driving of a JCB. The accused was subsequently arrested and later released on bail. Meanwhile, police efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased woman.