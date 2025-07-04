Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Slaps Her During Argument

A 23-year-old married woman residing in Sakinaka allegedly died by suicide, following which the Mumbai Police have registered a case against her husband for abetment and domestic violence. The woman, identified as Mamta, reportedly took the extreme step after being slapped by her husband during a quarrel over a dispute with her mother-in-law. The woman’s family has also accused the husband of making repeated dowry demands and mentally and physically harassing her.

According to the Sakinaka Police, the incident took place on June 28 when Mamta allegedly hanged herself at her residence. She had married Rajesh Jokhai Prasad Maurya (32), a driver by profession, in June 2024. It was Mamta’s second marriage.

Police sources revealed that within a month of their marriage, Maurya had pressured Mamta to bring money from her father, claiming he wanted to buy a flat. Her father eventually gave Rs 5 lakh, but Maurya allegedly continued to make further monetary demands.

Mamta’s younger brother, Shubham Kushwaha, in his statement to the police, said that Mamta would frequently speak to her family members over the phone and confide in them about her husband’s harassment and repeated dowry demands. She had allegedly complained about both physical assaults and mental torture.

On the day of the incident, Shubham, who stays in Kandivali with a relative, was informed by police about his sister’s death. He rushed to Mamta’s in-laws' place, only to find that she had already been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. When he reached the hospital, Rajesh reportedly admitted that Mamta had an argument with his mother and he slapped her, after which she ended her life. This statement has been recorded in Shubham’s official police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Sakinaka Police have booked Rajesh Maurya under BNS Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 80 (dowry death). An official said that Mamta’s mobile phone is currently being examined, and statements of her parents will soon be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.