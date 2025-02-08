Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Dies by Suicide, Claims Boyfriend Refused to Take Responsibility for Two Pregnancies

Mumbai, Maharashtra (February 8, 2025): A woman from the Mahim area in Mumbai has died by suicide after recording a video in which she held her boyfriend responsible for her tragic decision. In the video, she accused him of refusing to take responsibility after impregnating her twice, according to reports.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section, along with charges of abetment of suicide. The woman's boyfriend has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Read Also | Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Read Also | Pune: Police Sub-Inspector Dies by Suicide at Lonavala's Tiger Point