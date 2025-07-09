Mumbai: Travel Agent Arrested for Duping Freelance Tour Managers of Rs 7.28 Lakh With Fake Job Promises to Europe and Dubai

A man who allegedly duped ten freelance tour managers of over ₹7.28 lakh by falsely promising them jobs as tour managers for trips to Europe and Dubai has been arrested by Dindoshi Police. The accused, identified as Viral Ashwin Thakkar, was booked under sections of cheating and misappropriation, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, complainant Keyur Atul Gala, a resident of Rani Sati Marg in Malad and a freelance tour manager associated with a private travel company, was approached in April 2025 by his acquaintance and fellow tour manager, Viraj Bhatada. Bhatada informed Gala about an upcoming Europe tour assignment and introduced him to Viral Thakkar. Gala, along with nine other freelance tour managers, all of whom knew each other well, inquired further and eventually spoke to Thakkar regarding the opportunity.

Thakkar assured them all of jobs as tour managers on the Europe tour and gradually collected ₹7.28 lakh from the group, allegedly for flight tickets and other travel-related expenses.

On May 7, all ten were called to a visa office in BKC for documentation. However, Thakkar failed to show up. Later, he informed them that each applicant needed to deposit ₹8 lakh into their bank account as a new visa requirement, without which their European visa would not be processed. Sensing something suspicious, the group decided to cancel the tour and demanded a refund.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Thakkar neither returned the money nor provided any clarity, instead giving evasive responses and avoiding contact.

Realizing they had been duped, Keyur Gala lodged a formal complaint with Dindoshi Police. Following an inquiry, police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Thakkar. Soon after the complaint, he absconded and remained on the run for over a month.

After an extensive search, police finally nabbed Thakkar. During interrogation, he confessed to taking money from Gala and the other tour managers under the pretext of providing them work on Europe and Dubai tours.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities are checking whether more victims were similarly defrauded by the accused.