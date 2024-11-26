Mumbai: Trio Booked for Defrauding Rs 4.5 Crore by Falsely Claiming Child's Illness

The Matunga Police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly defrauding ₹4.5 crore by falsely claiming that a four-month-old child was suffering from a severe illness and seeking donations for treatment. The accused reportedly used actress Instagram account to post about the child’s condition and appeal for financial help.

Based on the complaint by Arif Ahmed Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh (52), a resident of Mahim, the police have filed charges under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 465, 467, 468, 471 (forgery-related offenses), and 34 (common intent).

According to the complaint, the accused claimed that the infant was undergoing treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare and critical disease, and required ₹17 crore for medical expenses. The fundraising campaign began in January, with a public appeal shared on actress’s Instagram account on January 11, urging citizens to contribute.

However, the complainant alleged that the ₹4.5 crore collected for the child's treatment was not used for its intended purpose. Following this, Sheikh approached the Kurla Court, which directed the Matunga Police to register a case and investigate the matter further.

The police are now probing the allegations of fraud, conspiracy, and the creation of fake documents in connection with the case. Further investigations are underway.