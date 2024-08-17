Mumbai: TTE Assaulted by 3 Passengers on Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train (Watch Video)

A Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was assaulted by three passengers on an AC local train travelling from Churchgate to Virar on Friday. Jasbir Singh, the railway official, suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

The incident occurred after Singh asked the passengers to produce their tickets. When it was discovered that the tickets were invalid, Singh requested payment of the fine as per railway regulations. An argument ensued with one of the passengers, Aniket Bhosale, who refused to comply and continued to argue.

As the train reached Borivali station, Singh instructed the passengers to disembark. However, the situation escalated as Bhosale and the other passengers began a physical altercation with Singh. A video recorded by fellow passengers shows one of the assailants pinning Singh against the coach's wall. The attackers used abusive language, tore Singh's shirt, and chased him around the coach.

According to several media reports, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene, removed the accused from the train, and intervened. The assailants were removed from the train and required to apologise to Singh. They also provided a written apology and paid the appropriate fine.