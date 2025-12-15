Mumbai: TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Attacked With Rod by Neighbour Over Parking Dispute in Goregaon; Incident Captured on Mobile Camera

TV actor Anuj Sachdeva was brutally assaulted and abused by his neighbour in the residential society in Mumbai. A horrific video shared by a television actor shows a man repeatedly abusing him with a rod, abusing and threatening to kill him.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video as evidence of the incident. Anuj wrote, "He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking."

In a video shared by Anuj shows a man wearing black shorts and a t-shirt approaches the actor and starts hitting him with a rod-like stick as he picks up from the floor in the parking area, while abusing him, saying, “Are you trying to get me attacked by a dog?”

Anuj described the place of the incident that took place, and he claimed, he was bleeding from the head due to a serious injury. "Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602.kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head," Anuj wrote further.

Anuj Sachdeva is a popular actor and model. He is known for TV shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Sasural Genda Phool, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.