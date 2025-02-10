Mumbai: Two Arrested at Airport for Smuggling 8.155 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Rs 8.15 Crore from Bangkok

Published: February 10, 2025 08:15 AM

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai Airport arrested two persons for smuggling 8.155 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis worth around Rs 8.15 crore from Bangkok. The suspects were identified as S.M. Wadhia and N.H. Rawal said Mumbai Customs on Monday, February 10, reported the news agency IANS.

They were arrested at the time of profiling and when their luggage was checked, packets of dried leafy substances were found. They admitted it was cannabis, and further tests confirmed it was hydroponic cannabis. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to identify other possible individuals involved, said Mumbai Customs.

