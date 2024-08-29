Mumbai: Two Arrested for Duping Man of Foreign Currency Worth Rs 15 Lakhs

BKC police have arrested two individuals accused of absconding with foreign currency worth approximately ₹15 lakhs, which included $12,000 USD and £4,000 GBP. The accused, identified as Gurukumar Upendra Sahani and Vijaykumar Garg, were apprehended after being on the run for nearly a month. Following their arrest, both were presented before the Bandra court, which has remanded them to police custody for further investigation.

According to BKC police, the complainant, Gangasingh Rajusingh Parmar, is a native of Rajasthan and currently resides in Andheri with a friend. On July 3rd, Parmar received a call from a person identifying himself as Gaurav Sahu, who claimed to be an agent of a currency exchange company. Sahu informed Parmar that he required $12,000 and £4,000 and promised a good exchange rate for the deal. The transaction was scheduled to take place in BKC's G-Block, Inspire Area, Bandra.

Upon reaching the location with the foreign currency, Parmar met Gaurav Sahu, who was accompanied by another individual. Sahu gained Parmar's trust by asserting that his office was located nearby. After taking possession of the currency, Sahu and his accomplice asked Parmar to thoroughly inspect some documents before showing the currency to its owner. Sahu then left, never to return. Parmar waited for a considerable time and tried contacting Sahu, but found that his phone was switched off. Upon inquiring about the office, the manager revealed that the two men had rented it for just two hours.

Realizing he had been duped in the name of currency exchange, Parmar reported the incident to the BKC police, who promptly registered a case of fraud against the duo. The police launched a manhunt and eventually succeeded in arresting Gurukumar Sahani and Vijaykumar Garg after they had been on the run for a month. During interrogation, the accused admitted to their crime. They were produced before the Bandra court, which remanded them to police custody. The police are now investigating whether the accused have committed similar crimes in the past.