Mumbai: Two Arrested in Borivali for Looting Jewellery Worth ₹57 Lakh From Shop in Meerut

The Crime Branch officers from Borivali have arrested two accused involved in a high-value jewellery heist in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The duo, identified as Saurabh Tanaji Sathe and Mohan Maruti Pawar, were caught with stolen gold ornaments, raw and finished silver, and cash worth a total of ₹57.46 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant, a jeweller based in Meerut, owned a well-known jewellery store in the city. Recently, unidentified burglars broke open the shop’s shutter and decamped with various gold and silver ornaments along with cash. Following the complaint, Meerut Police registered a case of burglary and launched an investigation.

Technical analysis and CCTV footage revealed that the suspects had fled to Mumbai after the crime. Acting on this lead, Meerut Police alerted Mumbai Police and sought assistance in nabbing the culprits.

While the search operation was underway, police received specific information that the accused would be arriving in Borivali. A team then detained Sathe and Pawar for questioning. During interrogation, their involvement in the crime was confirmed.

Police recovered 478 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹48 lakh, 4 kg of finished silver worth ₹1.90 lakh, 8 kg of raw silver, and ₹20,000 in cash from their possession. Both were handed over to the Meerut Police along with the seized valuables. The accused have been taken to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.