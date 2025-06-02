Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held at Airport with Fake Passports While En Route to Norway

The Sahar Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at the Mumbai International Airport for attempting to travel to Norway via Jeddah using forged passports. The accused, identified as Subroto Kalipada Mondal and Meeta Gourapada Biswas, were apprehended during an immigration check late at night on June 1.

According to Sahar Police officials, both individuals hail from Khulna and Gopalganj districts of Bangladesh. They had allegedly entered India illegally through West Bengal six years ago and had been residing in Kolkata since. During their stay, the duo managed to procure Indian passports for themselves and their child using forged documents in 2024.

Police said that on the night of June 1, around 12:30 am, the couple, along with their child, arrived at the Mumbai International Airport for immigration clearance. They were scheduled to board a 2:30 am flight to Jeddah, from where they planned to travel to Norway. However, immigration officer Umesh Dattatray Nimbalkar grew suspicious of their passports during routine verification.

Upon further questioning by senior immigration officials, the couple confessed to being Bangladeshi citizens who had entered India illegally in 2020. They revealed that their child was born in Kolkata in 2023, and with the help of an agent named Nabonita, they managed to obtain Indian passports in 2024.

They also disclosed that they had secured visas for Norway and were attempting to leave the country when they were caught. Following directions from immigration authorities, the duo contacted their relatives in Bangladesh, who helped confirm their real identities. Once their Bangladeshi origin was verified, immigration officials handed them over to Sahar Police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.