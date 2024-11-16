Mumbai: Two-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned in Dahisar, Police Begin Search for Mother

In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman abandoned a two-day-old infant and fled the scene in the Dahisar area. The Dahisar Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to locate the woman. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 4 a.m. on Thursday when a call to the Mumbai Police control room informed them about a newborn abandoned near Moreswar School in Ravalpada, Shivaji Chowk, Dahisar. Acting on the tip, police rushed to the spot and found the infant, a male baby approximately two days old.

The baby was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where medical care was initiated. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman abandoned the baby to conceal her identity and shirk parental responsibilities.

Based on the findings, the police have registered a case under Section 93 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against the unidentified woman. They have also collected CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace her whereabouts.

The police are intensifying their efforts to identify and apprehend the woman involved in this heart-wrenching case. Further investigations are underway.