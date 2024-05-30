Mumbai: Two Dead After Portion of Slab in Residential Building Collapses in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Two senior citizens lost their lives this evening after a portion of a slab on the third floor collapsed at a Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) residential building in Vikhroli East, according to information received from the C P Control Room.

The victims, identified as Sharad Mhaslekar, 75, and Suresh Madhalkar, 78, were declared brought dead at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The incident occurred around 6:50 PM at Building No. 40, Gurukripa CHSLTD, Kannamvar Nagar No.1, near Ramabai Ambedkar Udyan. The building, a G+3 structure, is partly occupied. Authorities from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, 108 Ambulance services, and ward staff responded to the scene.