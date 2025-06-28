Mumbai: Two Dead, One Injured After Drowning During Asthi Visarjan at Lotus Jetty Near Haji Ali

Two people died, one injured due to drowning near Haji Ali in Mumbai on Saturday, June 28. The incident occurred at Lotus Jetty in Worli during the asthi visarjan (ashes immersion) ceremony. The police received a distress call at around 5:40 pm, and police personnel and local fishermen began a search operation.

According to officials from Tardeo Police Station, three men were swept away by strong currents while participating in the ritual. Police, with the help of local fishermen, managed to pull all three individuals from the sea. After the following incident, they were rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment

The deceased identified as Santosh Vishweshwar (51), Kunal Kokate, (45). Another injured person Sanjay Sarvankar (58) is under treatment at the hospital and his condition set to be stable. Further details awaited.