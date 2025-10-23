Mumbai: Two Domestic Helps Booked for Stealing Valuables Worth Rs 4.82 Lakh from Judge’s Flat

A case was registered on Wednesday, October 22, against two male servants for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 4.82 lakh from the house of a judge of the Armed Forces Tribunal in Mumbai. As per the complaint filed by the judge’s wife, the theft took place at their 12th-floor flat at Belvedere Apartments on Bhulabhai Desai Road in Breach Candy between February 21 and October 6 this year.

The accused, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, stole gold coins weighing 35 grams and other valuables while the complainant and her husband were out of town, she alleged. The duo had been staying in the servant's room of the flat during this period, according to the news agency PTI.

One of them left the job in August without informing the complainant, and the other also stopped working soon after, she told Gamdevi Police. Further probe is underway and no arrest has been made yet.