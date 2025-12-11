Mumbai: Two Fake Call Centres Involved in Cheating US Nationals Busted in Andheri; 9 Held

Police have busted two bogus call centres in suburban Andheri East that were allegedly duping US nationals by impersonating officials of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and representatives of online shopping websites.

The Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police received intelligence inputs on December 9, 2025, indicating that the racket was operating from two different buildings in JB Nagar. The accused were reportedly accessing and misusing personal data of foreign nationals without consent, using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems and other online calling tools to pose as US government officials and threaten victims into paying fabricated penalties.

Following the tip, Crime Branch Headquarters and Unit 8 arrested nine persons during raids at the centres on Tuesday, December 9, and seized 11 laptops, headphones, 18 mobile phones, and other equipment and documents worth Rs 4.72 lakh linked to the crime, an official told the news agency PTI.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Information Technology Act 2000, and the Telecommunications Act 2023.