Mumbai: Two Injured After Part of Residential Building Collapses in Chira Bazar

Two senior citizens were injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, October 22, in the Chira Bazar area of South Mumbai. The incident took place at the Atmaram Building on JSS Road at around 6.23 am.

After receiving the information, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, civic staff and officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation. After the initial investigation, it was found that a part of the kitchen on the first floor of the building collapsed onto the ground floor.

The injured elderly residents were identified as Thakkarji Gala (75) and Gunvanti Gala (71). Both were injured in the incident and admitted to Bhatia Hospital and were reported to be in a stable condition, according to an official who told to news agency PTI.