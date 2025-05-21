Mumbai: Two Injured After Tree Falls in Powai Due to Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

At least people were injured in Mumbai last night, May 20, due to heavy downpour with gusty winds and lightning in some places. A 40-year-old woman sustained a serious head injury after a tree fell near Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector C, close to S M Shetty School in Powai on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 8.42 pm and was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The injured woman was identified as Shobha Torne. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was receiving treatment for a deep head wound. Another individual, Prashant Torne, 45, also suffered injuries and is undergoing medical care.

Tree Falls in Mumbai

Following Tuesday evening’s brief but intense downpour, a 40-year-old woman sustained a serious head injury after a tree fell near Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector C, close to S M Shetty School in Powai. The incident occurred around 8:42 pm and was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The… pic.twitter.com/stdfmEERiS — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 20, 2025

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Tuesday night, as several incidents were reported across the city. Within a few minutes of the heavy rains, the Andheri subway was completely submerged in water. Waterlogging and traffic jams were also reported from many areas, including Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Bandra, Powai, and Kurla.