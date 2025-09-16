Mumbai: Two Men Brutally Attacked Over Love Affair Outside Andheri Bar; 2 Arrested, 3 Absconding

A dispute arising out of an old love affair involving a bar waitress led to a brutal attack on two men in Andheri late on Saturday night. A five-member gang assaulted Ramchandra and his friend Nilesh with sharp weapons, leaving both seriously injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital.

According to Andheri Police, an FIR has been registered against five accused under attempt to murder and other relevant sections. Two of them, identified as Yash Chalawane and Shivkumar Singh alias Gotya, have been arrested and remanded to police custody till 16th September by the court. The other three wanted accused are Aman Sheikh, Hardik Rana, and Ananda kumar alias Monu Singh.

The incident took place around 1:45 am on Cardinal Gracias Road, outside Saachi Bar, Chakala, Andheri. Ramchandra, who works as a driver and resides in Andheri, used to frequent the bar with his friends. The accused also visited the same bar. An old dispute had developed between Ramchandra and the accused over a bar waitress, which flared up again on Saturday night.

Police said that after a heated verbal exchange outside the bar, the five accused attacked Ramchandra and Nilesh with sharp-edged weapons resembling metal strips. Both sustained grievous injuries, while the accused fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information, Andheri Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Cooper Hospital. Based on Ramchandra’s complaint, the case was registered and further investigation is underway.