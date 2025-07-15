Mumbai: Two Teenagers Sexually Assaulted Over Money Dispute, One Held

Two teenage boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men because they failed to return money, police said on Tuesday. As per the PTI report, the two teenagers were friends. The four individuals forced them to engage in unnatural sex. The accused recorded the video of the whole act and threatened the boys of circulating the video on social media if they complained about this incident to anyone. The incident happened two weeks ago, police said. The four men are reportedly involved in a courier business. The main accused has been arrested by the police.

The accused had lent some money to the victims and also alleged that the teenagers committed theft, reported PTI. As per the report, the two friends were kidnapped and they were forced to strip and have unnatural sex with each other after they were physically assaulted.

The matter came to light when the victims approached the police to file a complaint. A case has been registered against all the accused at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station, against the four men who assaulted and forced teenagers to have unnatural sex under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have stepped up their efforts and deployed teams to several locations in an attempt to find the culprits. Additionally, one of the victims was detained at a Kurla children's home and had a theft complaint against him earlier filed with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). Further investigation is underway.