Mumbai: Two Thieves Nabbed for Stealing Silver Crown, Donation Box from Shani Temple

In a shocking incident, two thieves were arrested for stealing a silver crown and a donation box from a Shani temple in South Mumbai. The theft, which took place under the watchful eyes of Lord Shani — known as the god of justice — has left locals stunned. However, swift action by the Wadala Police led to the arrest of the culprits during a late-night naka bandi operation on Tuesday.

The arrests were made at Godrej Junction, beneath the Eastern Freeway flyover. According to police officials, the operation was conducted between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM on June 3, under the jurisdiction of Wadala Police Station.

During routine checking, Beat Marshal Head Constable Sagar Pawar stopped a suspicious taxi. Upon inspection, two young men — 26-year-old Rafiullah Ehsanullah Khan and 21-year-old Raju Kamble — were found with a steel donation box and a silver crown weighing approximately 50 to 60 grams, studded with red stones.

Upon interrogation, the duo reportedly confessed to stealing the items from a temple located on Bhulabhai Desai Road in South Mumbai. Further investigation revealed that both accused are residents of the Sangam Nagar, Chikalwadi area near Antop Hill. Rafiullah Khan is a carpenter by profession.

A theft case had already been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station regarding the incident. Accordingly, Wadala Police have handed over the two accused to Gamdevi Police for further investigation. The case is currently under detailed probe.