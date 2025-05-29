Mumbai: Two Women Sustained Injuries After a Slab of 5-Storey Building Collapsed

A slab in a five-storey building in a residential area of Emarta in Byculla collapsed on May 28. Two women in this accident sustained serious injuries. The incident took place during the day, so the authorities could rescue people on time. Mumbai Fire Brigade and Agripada police officials rescued people from the spot. The injured people were taken immediately to the civic-run Nair Hospital. They were given the required medical attention at the hospital, reported IANS. Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that the authorities are investigating this accident and will soon determine the cause of the collapse.





@mhadaofficial@CMOMaharashtra on 28may around 4.30pm Ashrafi bldg illegal extension collapse

Comes under Byculla Eward E2 department

In bldg many hve done illegal extension around 6 to 8feet

Ps take strict action & demolished all illegal extension porton done by tenant pic.twitter.com/LriPKY1ey4 — Lokpal (@Bycullasena) May 28, 2025

#BREAKING Two women were injured after a slab of a five-storey building in the Emarta area of Byculla, Mumbai, collapsed. Upon receiving the alert, officials from the fire brigade and Agripada police station rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to Nair Hospital… pic.twitter.com/dFSgzUDzQS — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

A similar incident was reported in Thane, Maharashtra, a day before this incident. The decades-old building partially collapsed, and several families were rescued from the spot. This accident happened at 2:25 am on May 27. No injuries were reported.

Also Read: West Bengal Accident: 5 Killed, Three Injured in Lorry-Auto Collision Near Iranchi Bridge on NH 116B

Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated that the building was 50 years old. It was declared dangerous under the C2B category. The reports from the structural audit stated that the condition of the building is unsafe and needs urgent repair or demolition. A section of the third-floor roof and staircase collapsed while residents were inside. Fire brigade and other emergency services rescued 17 families from the spot. They were shifted to a safer accommodation by the civic authorities. For safety reasons, people staying in adjacent buildings were asked to evacuate.

Both incidents have sparked concerns over the deteriorating conditions of the buildings.